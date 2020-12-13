Simple Guide To Christmas Season Dinner Dressing

But if all this just sounds too dressed up — there is always the kaftan dress option especially if you are one of the lucky ones escaping to Goa, Maldives, or some other beach resort. Remember traditionally December is the month of "Cruise" in fashion–as it is when high fashion labels drop their resort lines. From Masaba Gupta's quirky and easy take on the kaftan to Payal Singhal's more tailored tasseled and embroidered kaftans– jetsetters have always known that a kaftan can take you from the ballroom to the beach. In this year — where the kaftan has become the robe of the pandemic, why not end the year wearing this billowing, bohemian, and beautiful silhouette? (IANS)