Karima Baloch, The Pakistani Human Rights Activist Found Dead

Karima was born in Balochistan's trump area and was currently living in Canada. Baloch came to Canada in the year 2015, to apply for political asylum with a fear that she was not safe in Balochistan due to her political views. She started living in Canada with a refugee status because she had been targeted for her activism in Pakistan. Karima in Islamabad was addressed as a dangerous political actor and was a threat to the Nation's security, deep inside on the other hand for the people of Balochistan she was a local hero and ray of hope.