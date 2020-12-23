A Resolution To Lead A Wholesome Healthier Life For The Year 2021

2021 is just a few days away and we want to set the path right by turning into a healthier life. A lot of people across the world are making new year resolutions that will help them lead a wholesome life. Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapoor says every year, we make a resolution to lead a healthier life by eating healthy and nutrient-rich food that contains fresh produce. He suggests a few ways that can aid you in fulfilling your fitness goal for the year: