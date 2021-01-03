Mohan Bhagwat To Release Book on Gandhi

The book gives the background of Gandhi's 'Hind Swaraj'. There are many interesting details ranging from the development of Gandhiji's personality and the campaigns he undertook during his stay in South Africa. The book also narrates the story of how Gandhi's developed 'Satyagraha' at the historic meeting on September 11, 1906, at the Empire Theatre in Johannesburg. The chapter titled 'The South African Jail Diary' also tells the story of the torture in prison endured by Gandhi and his supporters.