Is Modi Era The End Of Congress?

"There is already talk of an anti-BJP alliance led by regional parties in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, similar to 1977, 1989, and 1996. Some regional leaders were quoted as saying that the Congress can no longer be the big brother' of the opposition, and will have to play second fiddle to regional parties in an anti-BJP front. Are we truly headed towards a Congress-Mukt Bharat by 2024," writes Bagaria in the book "Congress-Mukt Bharat: Is the Modi Era the End of Congress?