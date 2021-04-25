Corona virus Pandemic’s Impact On Mental Health

The conditions of patients suffering from mental health issues in the UK deteriorated as the National Health Service (NHS) shifted the in-person care to telephone, video, and text messages during the pandemic, according to a new study. The study, led by researchers from the University College London (UCL), showed that many reported a lower quality of care, trouble accessing medication, had appointments canceled, or felt the loss of face-to-face help meant they "were missing out on care", the Guardian reported.