What Is Stock Market – Introduction To Share Market For Beginners

The companies that need to be listed on stock exchanges need to be approach NSE, BSE, or both. To understand the trend in the stock market in the best way possible, all the stock exchanges need equity benchmarks. Both BSE and NSE have a plethora of companies listed on them. It will be challenging for one siphon through this vast number of companies listed if they have to pick at least 30 stocks or look at what the bottom 100 are doing.