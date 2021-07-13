Jupiter’s Moon’s Ice-Covered Ocean Could Be Suitable For Life

Scientists funded by U.S. space agency NASA are studying how small impacts from space materials have affected the surface of Jupiter's moon Europa and how they could affect the search for signs of life there. Scientists have determined that on Europa, beneath a thick layer of ice, is a salty ocean whose conditions may be suitable for life. The water may even make its way into the icy crust and onto the moon's surface. Because of its proximity to Jupiter, Europa is subject to impacts with space debris and intense electron radiation generated by the planet. Each of these impacts can stir up the surface of the moon.