Pastor Robert Salomon: An Indonesian, Travelled To India To Convert Hindus But Ended Up Becoming One Himself

The regional group leader of Hindu Jagran Manch (a Hindu activist group), Bihar-Jharkhand, and the promoter of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr. Suman Kumar used to be a pastor who once preached Christianity. He was previously known as pastor Robert Salomon.
He became a pastor while at Oxford University, where he was a student. He used to promote Christian concepts and beliefs, converting others to Christianity in the process.
The conversion campaign also began in Tamil Nadu, the southern state of India, in 1982. As a result, Pastor Robert was dispatched to India by his fellow Christianity preachers in 1986 at the age of 25 to spy on and learn more about the operations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Dr. Suman Kumar is now the promoter of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.Wikimedia Commons
According to accounts, after two years of spying on RSS, he was so inspired by the organization's activities and Hindu ideology and culture that he himself chose to adopt Hinduism.
He made the decision to leave Christianity in favor of Hinduism. He adopted Hindu Sanatan Dharma through the Arya Samaj doctrine after his conversion in 1986, and thus began preaching RSS and was also tasked with running the Hindu Jagran Manch. The RSS promoter has been renamed Dr. Suman Kumar and became the regional group leader of Hindu Jagran Manch, which is a Hindu activist group. He is now the Hindu Jagran Manch's group minister for the North East area (Jharkhand-Bihar) and is in his third year of RSS training.
According to several media accounts, Suman has assisted 8000 Hindus in returning to their faith.
Hinduism's multiplicity of doctrines mirrors the diversity of India, the religion's birthplace.Pixabay
He did, however, have linguistic difficulties. Suman Kumar, on the other hand, was tremendously aided in overcoming the language barrier by Swant Ranjan, the present All India Intellectual Head.
In contrast to Christian baptism, Hinduism does not have a formal conversion ritual. To be a Hindu, you don't have to be born into it. Anybody who accepts Hinduism's core principles can call oneself a Hindu without having to undergo a conversion process.
Hinduism's multiplicity of doctrines mirrors the diversity of India, the religion's birthplace. All of this demonstrates that Hinduism or Sanatana Dharma (Eternal Dharma) does not assert Superiority over other faiths. It is a welcoming religion that allows everyone to develop at their own speed. It considers faith, trust, and God to be personal decisions.