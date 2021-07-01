Know About The Most Powerful Weapons Used In The Mahabharata War

Many Hindu myths have descriptions of this weapon, which was developed by Lord Brahma, as its name suggests. Although it was held by numerous gods and demi-gods, it was only utilized once in the Mahabharata epic. It is said to be a most lethal weapon than its equivalents. However, there were certain limitations to using this Astra; it could only be used for the good of mankind once all of a warrior's resources had been used. The weapon's potency was comparable to that of a nuclear bomb: utter devastation of the target, contamination of humans, and decades of suffering. Sage Vishwamitran utilized this unique yet deadly weapon only once during the Mahabharata War.