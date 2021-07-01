Know About The Most Powerful Weapons Used In The Mahabharata War

If you've ever read or watched Mahabharata, or even if you have a passing knowledge of it, then you'll know that the story centers primarily on conflicts and warfare between the Pandavas and the Kauravas, who are the sons of Pandu and Dhritarashtra respectively. The epic Mahabharata is an unrivaled picture of a massive battle that's wonderfully combined with ethical and spiritual overtones.
Numerous astras (supernatural weapons) were employed in the Mahabharata war, one of the biggest wars in human history. In this article, we will talk about some of the most astounding weapons mentioned in this incredible ancient epic.
Lord Krishna advised Arjuna to keep his mind focused and not to let it wander towards material longing. Pixabay
Buddhi (Mind)
Lord Krishna emphasized the significance of the mind in one of his Bhagavad Gita teachings. Lord Krishna advised Arjuna to keep his mind focused and not to let it wander towards material longing. He advised him to let go of all the desires to focus his thoughts on spiritual reality. Only a concentrated, powerful intellect has the ability to control and resist worldly desires. Therefore, Buddhi, or the intellect, was perhaps the most potent weapon in the whole Mahabharata war.
The Brahmastra
Many Hindu myths have descriptions of this weapon, which was developed by Lord Brahma, as its name suggests. Although it was held by numerous gods and demi-gods, it was only utilized once in the Mahabharata epic. It is said to be a most lethal weapon than its equivalents. However, there were certain limitations to using this Astra; it could only be used for the good of mankind once all of a warrior's resources had been used. The weapon's potency was comparable to that of a nuclear bomb: utter devastation of the target, contamination of humans, and decades of suffering. Sage Vishwamitran utilized this unique yet deadly weapon only once during the Mahabharata War.
The Brahmashirsha Astra
Another of Lord Brahma's creations is this powerful weapon. It is said to have four times the strength of Brahmastra, according to ancient scriptures. This weapon manifested with the four heads of Brahma at its point, as per the epic Mahabharata. This weapon's devastation is comparable to that of a thermonuclear hydrogen bomb. Ashwattama and Arjun threw it at each other, but Narada and Vyasa imposed a cease-fire, and Arjun withdrew his Brahmashirsha Astra.
Arjuna and Ashwatthama unleash their Brahmashirsha Astraagainst each other, as Vyasa and Narada arrive to stop the collision. Wikimedia Commons
The Narayana Astra
As the name implies, the weapon gets its name from Lord Narayana. It has the potential to divide into hundreds and thousands of missiles and launch these lethal destruction missiles quickly and continuously. With the rise of defense from the targeted person, the missiles' intensity and frequency grew progressively. However, there was a limitation that this weapon could only be used once. This weapon was obtained by Ashwathama, who used it against the Pandavas. If the Pandavas and their soldiers were to survive the weapon, Lord Krishna, advised them to lay down their weapons and lie down on the ground.
The Brahmadanda
Lord Brahma was the inventor of this superweapon and it was linked to his five heads. It was claimed that once the Brahmastra was released, neither retaliation nor defense could stop it, except for Brahmadanda, who was another of Brahma's creations. It was regarded as the most lethal weapon and would necessitate a high level of mental focus on the part of the wielder. It was said to be gained by contemplating on Lord Brahma, and it could only be used once in a lifetime. Sage Vashista utilized this weapon to defend himself from Sage Vishwamitran's strike.
Ashwathama uses Narayanastra.Wikimedia Commons
The Pashupatastra
This personal weapon of Lord Shiva was distinctive among the devastating weapons since it could be fired using the eyes, intellect, words, or even a bow. However, according to the rites, nobody was permitted to use them against those who were weaker. It was also forbidden for a lower fighter to wield it. Only Arjuna owned Pashupatastra in the Mahabharata.
So these were some of the Mahabharata epic's deadliest weapons. There are additional Astras too, but for the sake of this article, we've just looked at the ones that deal with weapons of mass destruction. The Mahabharata War brings up the subject of mass-destructive weapons in ancient times, and it reminds us that science is not a recent phenomenon, since advanced science technology was used in the Mahabharata war 5,000 years ago.