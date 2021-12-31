Baloch leader alleges drug trafficking by Pakistani security forces

Geopolitical analyst Mark Kinra told India Narrative that the problem of drugs is big in Balochistan. "It is a hub for both consumption and transit of drugs coming from Afghanistan. According to the UN Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Gwadar is considered to be a prime trading center for transiting drugs due to the port's vicinity to regional trade centres. Not just Gwadar but several ports across the Makran coast – Ormara, Talar, Hingol, Sur Bandar, Peshukan and Jiwani, are used for sending out the drugs," says Kinra.