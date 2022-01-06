Google refuses to hike workers’ pay, but top brass get a raise

Porat will be granted one tranche of performance stock units ("PSUs") with a target value of $5,000,000, and one tranche of restricted stock units ("GSUs") in the amount of $18,000,000. Raghavan will be granted one tranche of PSUs with a target value of $12,000,000, and one tranche of GSUs in the amount of $23,000,000, according to the filing. While Schindler will be granted one tranche of PSUs with a target value of $12,000,000, and one tranche of GSUs in the amount of $23,000,000, Walker will be granted one tranche of PSUs with a target value of $5,000,000, and one tranche of GSUs in the amount of $18,000,000.