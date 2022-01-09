Vicky Kaushal requests Aanand L. Rai to cast him in next film

Vicky took to his Instagram story and posted the poster of Rai's recent directorial, 'Atrangi Re' starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Mightily impressed with the film, the 'Masaan' actor wrote on the picture, "Kitni pyaari Film hai… mazaa aa gaya! @saraalikhan95 such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it." He added, "@dhanushkraja absolutely genius. @akshaykumar Garda uda diye! @aanandlrai Cast me in your next Film Sir, please!"