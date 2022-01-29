By 2030 India’s Renewable Energy Sector to provide 10x employment

His vision of Panchamrit or five nectar elements involved the installation of 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, reduction in the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 percent over 2005 levels, 50 percent electric installed capacity coming from non-fossil sources by 2030, 1 billion tonnes reduction in carbon emissions till 2030 and India to become net-zero by 2070. Most of the new capacities for electricity generation are expected to be based on solar and wind energy. "If India were to meet its commitments, then these two sectors could potentially create 3.4 million jobs over the next eight fiscal years which would employ a million people. However, jobs created are different from the workforce needed since one person could occupy more than one position," the study said.