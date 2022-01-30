China’s genocidal Beijing Olympics: Activists urge athletes for CTA

The Foreign Ministry has also said the Olympics should not be politicized. Yet the competition is already facing a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S., whose relationship with China has nosedived in the past few years. Activists have failed to achieve a full boycott of the games, but have continued to speak out. "Your silence is their strength. This is what they want more than anything: that the world will play by China's rules, that we will follow China's lead, that we will look away from these atrocities and crimes for the sake of business as usual," said Lhadon Tethong, director of the Tibet Action Institute, at the press conference Friday.