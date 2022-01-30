SpaceX debris will crash into the moon: Astronomers

But it will leave a crater that scientists will be able to observe with spacecraft and satellites like NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter or India's Chandrayaan-2, and thus learn more about the geology of the moon. Spacecraft have been intentionally crashed into the moon before for scientific purposes, such as during the Apollo missions to test seismometers. In 2009, NASA sent a rocket stage hurling into the moon near its south pole to look for water. But most rockets do not go so far from Earth. SpaceX brings its rocket boosters back through the Earth's atmosphere so they disintegrate over the ocean. The first stage is recovered and reused.