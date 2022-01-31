Tejasswi Prakash wins Bigg Boss 15

The favorite to win the trophy, Pratik Sehajpal, an Amity Law School alumnus who's now a motivational speaker and actor, had to be content with the runner-up slot. Karan Kundrra, a former Roadies 'gang leader' who later hosted the crime show 'Gumraah', was No. 3. Moments before declaring the winner, Salman Khan created a heart-stopping moment by pulling a prank on Pratik, saying he had been evicted, only to call him back on the stage and break the bad news to Karan that it was he who had to exit. Kundra said he was disappointed that he was not able to make it to the Top 2.