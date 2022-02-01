Swaminarayan Mandir with 7090 religious statues sets a Guinness World Record​

"We were inspired by PP Gyanjivandasji Swami and the entire project was started in 2000 to achieve the Guinness World Record after 22 years," AlaukikDasji Swami told IANS. All the fiber idols are meticulously detailed and made by the Temple Bhakts with help from expert local artisans, carefully hand-painted. The smaller idols take around 5 days to complete and the bigger ones can go up to 10 days, informed ChitsagarDasji Swami. The two Swamis said that the actual idols produced in the past two decades may have crossed 100,000, but many were donated to devotees thronging the Kundaldham temple from all over the world.