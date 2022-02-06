Self-disinfecting Masks: Indian scientists’ bid towards fighting Covid-19

"The industrial partner Resil Chemicals, Bengaluru is now producing such double layer masks on large scale. The present-day face masks only retain the viruses by filtering and do not kill them and hence, are prone to transmission if the masks are not properly worn or disposed. Simple multi-layer cloth masks present a pragmatic solution for use by the public in reducing Covid-19 transmission in the community and wearing these self-disinfecting cloth masks is definitely one of them," the release added.