Neha Dhupia talks about inspiration to do ‘A Thursday’

Neha, who plays the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez, shared: "I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called 'Hit and Run', starring Lior Raz, and there's a character called Tali, who's pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well." "The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned. We didn't go over the top with the pregnancy. Because you are pregnant, and some days, you work harder than the others, but the reference point was just as powerful because you know, I have been pregnant before."