Speed dating for the LGBTQIA+ community

"Valentine's Day is a good opportunity for singles to try to find love or friendship, and this is the exact purpose of our speed meet. It is a formalized matchmaking process designed to bring together queer people for the purposes of developing human relationships with the aim of forming long-term romantic or sexual relationships. We have designed it in such a way that everyone can get an equal chance of meeting someone they like," says As You Are founder Sunali Aggarwal. The upcoming speed meet builds on the success of a virtual speed dating event that took place in June last year. The aim, for the one-of-its-kind queer social networking app, is to bring together people from the queer community. The speed meeting will be a ticketed event. Members who want to participate can register at bit.ly/feb12sm. (IANS/SP)