SC on allegations against Maharashtra college having fake patients

On allegations of no hostel rooms and nurse rooms, Gupta added that the authorities concerned have carried out inspections on the college premises for several years and no such issue was raised earlier. It was argued that the Medical Assessment and Ratings Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission (NMC), issued an order in November last year to increase admission capacity for 50 additional MBBS seats with effect from session 2021-2022. However, the MARB on January 19, this year, withdrew its previous order and also recommended a stoppage of admission for session 2021-2022 of 100 recognised seats. Justice Chandrachud said it is shocking what the authorities found in the inspection, which was carried out on January 14, where the nurses' charts had pre-recorded vitals of the patients and also treatment instructions as administered in advance till January 16.