What will be the result of Pakistan and China’s strengthening economic ties?

Tara Kartha, in an op-ed in ThePrint, an Indian online news outlet, described Pakistan's practice of borrowing from China, paying interest, deferring repayment to other countries such as Saudi Arabia and looking to the IMF for bailouts. This is a "classic debt trap of its own making, only getting worse over the years as Islamabad skips nimbly from one loan to the next. It's beyond bankruptcy. It's a state of collapse," Kartha wrote. But Afzal, the Brookings Institution fellow, cautioned against concluding too quickly that Chinese loans are bad for the Pakistani economy. "It'll depend on the terms of the loans, and China has proven to be a player which … holds Pakistan to the terms of the loans. So Pakistan can't necessarily defer payments on those loans, even if it needs to or wants to," Afzal said.