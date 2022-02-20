Wellness-focused campaign to improve well-being launched by Westin Hotels & Resorts

The signature Heavenly Bed, which is uniquely designed to revitalize the body and mind, awaits guests at The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa. The resort also offers signature brand amenities like the Sleep Well Lavender Balm and a thoughtfully chef-curated Sleep Well Menu with dishes that help enhance the quality of sleep. There is an on-site yoga practitioner who can help with relaxation and meditation techniques to reduce insomnia and promote uninterrupted sleep. The Westin "Let's Rise" Campaign video is now available online, and it will be distributed across nine Westin properties in India, as well as the brand's website and social media. (IANS/SP)