‘Most Welcoming Cities’ in India for 2022, selected by Booking.com

Agonda, ranking second on the list of the most welcoming cities, is a great place to escape from the hustle-bustle of the usual Goan life, especially if you are a fan of quiet beaches. This destination is a quaint village with a number of palm and coconut trees along tranquil waters. It is also among the main 3 nesting grounds for Olive Ridley turtles, so you have the chance to watch them from a close distance as they swim ashore and go back to the sea. Once in Agonda, you are in for some quiet mornings and lazy afternoons as you take a dip in the sea followed by relishing delicious fresh seafood. The beach has aesthetically pleasing cafes and restaurants which make for a perfect wine and dine with your friends and family. So if you have got two days free in your schedule, Agonda awaits you!