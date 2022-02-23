Top priorities of Indians in new year- health, fitness and books

With the pandemic spreading, there has been a growing interest in safety, wellness, and immunity, with sales of masks, ayurvedic supplements, rapid antigen tests, health drinks, vitamins, and protein mixes increasing significantly. Masks and rapid antigen tests increased by 62 percent and 112 percent, respectively, year on year. While the eastern states had the highest demand for Ayurvedic supplements, the southern states had the highest purchase of healthcare accessories. So far this year, the segment has seen a 12 percent increase in sales. Sports and fitness, books, and health care have emerged as focus areas for most consumers looking to make the most of the new year as prolonged stay-at-home periods have become a way of life for most. (IANS/SP)