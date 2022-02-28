People riding private vehicles can go maskless; no penalty

Meanwhile, in a separate order from the Directorate of Education, all the teachers, IT Assistants and District Education Officer of the Directorate of Education, who have been deployed for Covid-related duties in Revenue department of Government of National Capital Territory, and still continue to work in Covid-related duties in the Revenue department are directed to report back on Monday to their parent school, branch of Directorate of Education where they are physically posted without waiting for any formal relieving from their present place of deployment.