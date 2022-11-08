Report says 54% of consumers are concerned about EV quality

About 50 percent of Indian consumers are now open to buying EVs, albeit with a caveat, while 54 percent of consumers are still concerned about EV quality, a report showed on Monday, adding that EV range anxiety now appears to be a misperception.

As per the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR), consumers are not shying away from EVs owing to 'EV range anxiety' or 'upfront costs', or 'limited EV charging infrastructure'.

"For long, limited EV charging infrastructure and range anxiety have been construed as barriers to EV adoption. However, automotive OEMs have already designed EVs with a sufficient range of up to 200 km or more," said John Martin, analyst of smart mobility practice, CMR.