Gift Ideas For International Men's Day

If you felt like spoiling your man, son or friend, here's an excuse -- it's International Men's Day! Give the men in your life one of these thoughtful gifts as a token of your appreciation:



DaMENSCH



A man's wardrobe may be overflowing, or he may simply be one of those folks who wear the same thing every day. What makes DaMENSCH the perfect gift for every man, is how their fashion exudes comfort and confidence. It's so versatile, whether you wear it at home or step out in them for work, they look good. Everywhere. They feel so good, it'll make you look good, automatically and that it makes anyone who wears it feel confident. The new winterwear collection is to die for. With really classy looks from Waffle Textured Sweatshirts to incredibly soft Pullover Hoodies and Joggers, it's expertly crafted and responsibly made to last really long. Make your man feel special and tell him, he's the most comfortable man in your life, with premium comfortable fashion.



Co-Earth by Colorbar Cosmetics



The newly launched skincare range by Co-Earth, under the house of Colorbar Cosmetics, is your go-to present for this year's occasion! Co-Earth, a one-of-a-kind personal care brand born For Our Planet. Co-Earth's products come with the Clean Beauty Promise - 100 per cent naturally derived, 100 per cent vegetarian, 100 per cent cruelty free and zero toxins. The products are a combination of the knowledge of modern science, ayurveda, aromatherapy and traditional skincare rituals, making it the perfect choice for a daily skincare and hair care regimen.



Titan Quartet



Celebrate the men in your life with a timepiece that sings the symphony of your bond of love with Titan Quartet. A special range of exquisitely crafted watches that draws inspiration from musical instruments. Designed with a signature crown and back cover, the watches are available in four designs and take inspiration from elements of Piano, Brass trumpet, Gran Cassa and Guitar. The highlight of the watch is a dial crafted beautifully, taking inspiration from the guitar strings, and powered by an in-house automatic calibre with 36 hours of power reserve that makes it a distinctive marvel.



Bata Impressions Collection



The men in your life deserve to be celebrated with fashion, one that turns heads and makes them feel like a million bucks. Shower them with love with Bata's latest Impressions Collection - a combination of great styles and forms that make them stand out at social gatherings, inviting compliments and starting conversations. Ranging from casual sneakers, sophisticated loafers, and ethnic mojaris, the collection offers a fit for every occasion.



BoAt



Music can never fail to comfort one- even if it happens to be the most erratic rap you have ever heard. Offering a plethora of options ranging from earphones and earbuds to share music to speakers for the perfect party, there is a BoAt product for every kind of man. It is loaded with features like in-ear detection, ambient mode, and Instant Wake N' Pair technology.



Age Defender Dual-Action Exfoliating Cleanser



Formulated with Moroccan Lava Clay, the unique exfoliator for men deeply cleanses and purifies the skin by removing excess dirt and oil for a refreshed, younger-looking appearance. You can use this 2-in-1 men's cleanser in the morning and at night or even as an exfoliating face mask.



LINK: https://kiehls.in/age-defender-cleanser.html



Price: INR 2,450/-



XYXX brings to you a range of vibrant colours of their versatile Polo T-shirts



Gift an elevated style of luxurious, trendy loungewear, and comfortable inner wear to the men in your life this International Men's Day. Add timeless classics to their wardrobe and bring colour to their life with XYXX's Polo T-shirts as their everyday staples with unmatched lightness, softness, and breathability. Decode the quick transition from boardroom to bar with these carefully crafted, subtle detailing of the versatile Polo T-Shirt's Intell-Ease fabric, an impressive choice for a modern look.



Available at: https://xyxxcrew.com/



Price: INR 1,199/-



Pernod Ricard India



Jameson Black Barrel: The Jameson Black Barrel is a Triple distilled, twice charred Irish Whiskey that has intensified aromas of butterscotch, fudge and creamy toffee with nutty notes and the smooth sweetness of spice and vanilla.



Mumbai Price: INR 4200/-



Sadhev Coconut Shower Oil



The Sadhev Coconut Shower Oil engulfs your senses with extracts of coconut, argan, gingelly, castor and sunflower oils. The humble coconut so benevolently transforms shower time into an exotic spa experience all from the comfort of your own home. The coconut shower oil is fuelled with properties that bring your skin a sense of luxury, lustre and luminosity.



Playful Bamboo And Lime



Playful Bamboo and Lime is the perfect harmony between zesty lemon, Calabrian bergamot and leafy green notes of bamboo, this scent is deepened by the elegant intensity of osmanthus and rosebuds. Captures the essence of walking through a dewy bamboo forest, all in just a spritz! Chemical alcohols damage your skin by stripping it of its natural oils, speeding up the process of aging. This scent includes alcohol that is nature-derived, ie. organic and nourishing, it's Long-lasting & refreshing, and helps in revitalising & calming senses.



Four Ever Gift Set



The newly launched Four Ever Gift Set by Phy bundles a shampoo, body wash, face wash, and perfume, packaged in an exclusive gift box, for all kinds of guys to experience care like never before!



INR: INR 1,995/- (SJ/IANS)