Happy Birthday, Udit Narayan! Here are Top 5 songs of the legendary singer

Udit Narayan is one of the most versatile singers in Bollywood. His mesmerizing voice has also covered and charmed many Telugu and Tamil-speaking audiences apart from Hindi. He is highly successful and has won several awards across genres which highlights his versatility in the field of playback singing. On his 67th birthday anniversary, here is a list of some of his most iconic songs ever.
Sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, this evergreen song was way ahead of its time. The coming-of-age song is from the movie Jo Jeet Wohi Sikandar (1992) which starred a young Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi.
This song from the movie Mohra (1994) became a super hit among the youngsters who were smitten by Raveena Tandon's and Akshay Kumar's chemistry. However, the real magic was spun by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik who gave their voice to this timeless composition.
Another melodious song from the timeless duo of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik this song is from the 1994 Akshay Kumar starrer Mohra filmed on Akshay Kumar and Nagma.
This is a timeless classic still remembered as one of the most iconic songs of the 80s. The song is from the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1998) starring a young Aamir Khan in another coming-of-age movie.
Written by Javed Akhtar and sung by Udit Narayan, this song is full of Indic patriotism and instills a sense of pride among Indians. This song is from the movie Veer-Zaara and features Shah Rukh Khana and Preity Zinta.