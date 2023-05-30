Significance of Goa Statehood day

Goa commemorates the day it was founded every May 30 because that day, in 1987, the state attained full statehood. Unbeknownst to the uninitiated, Goa was not freed until December 19, 1961, even after 14 years of Indian independence. However, the day in May marked the historic occasion when Daman and Diu became a separate union territory and Goa was granted full statehood.

Concerning Goa Statehood Day

Goa was officially recognised as an independent state from Daman and Diu on May 30. This occurred in 1987, and ever then, the day is celebrated as "Goa Statehood Day."