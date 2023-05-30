Significance of Goa Statehood day

Goa commemorates the day it was founded every May 30 because that day, in 1987, the state attained full statehood. Unbeknownst to the uninitiated, Goa was not freed until December 19, 1961, even after 14 years of Indian independence. However, the day in May marked the historic occasion when Daman and Diu became a separate union territory and Goa was granted full statehood.
Concerning Goa Statehood Day
Panaji was made the capital of Goa after being granted statehood, and Konkani was made the official tongue.
Goa, the smallest state in India in terms of landmass, is well known throughout the world for its stunning beaches and renowned architecture. Goa was a colony of Portugal before 1961, which ruled the area for almost 450 years.
In 1947, when India became independent, the Portuguese were asked to depart Goa. The Portuguese, though, declined. Operation Vijay was carried out by India in 1961, leading to the annexation of Goa, Daman, and Diu by the Indian mainland.
Elections were held in Goa when it became a full state, and on December 20, 1962, Shri Dayanand Bhandarkar became the state's first elected chief minister.
Due to Goa's proximity to Maharashtra, there was also discussion about the two states merging. A referendum was held in 1967, and the people of Goa decided to continue as a union territory.
Goa was later granted full statehood on May 30, 1987, becoming the 25th state in the Indian Republic.