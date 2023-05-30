As ethnic violence grips Manipur, Kuki militancy takes centre stage

The arms loot took place three days after the Manipur police announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to any person who provides information leading to the arrest of KIA chief Thangkhongam Haokip (40).



The hilly and forested Churachandpur district in southern Manipur, which borders Myanmar and Mizoram, is home to various Kuki-Chin militant groups.



The Kukis are hill tribes spread across Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland, besides Myanmar and the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh.



On September 13, 1993, militants belonging to National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak Muivah) had allegedly massacred over a hundred Kuki civilians in the hills of Manipur.



However, the NSCN-IM strongly refutes the killings.



The rivalry between the Nagas and the Kukis started in the colonial era.



In 1990, there were clashes over land. Kukis often claimed that 350 Kuki villages were uprooted, over 1,000 were killed and 10,000 people were displaced. Chins are called Kukis on the Indian side.



Ever since the non-tribal Meitei community members started demanding to categorise them as Scheduled Tribe around one-and-a-half decades ago, the Kuki tribals and their various organisations have been strongly opposing the demand saying that if the Meitei community is declared as tribals, their (Kukis) share of benefits as tribals will be curtailed and the people belonging to the Meitei community will be allowed to purchase land in the hilly areas.