Sixth Serendipity Arts Festival to be held from December 15 to 23 in Goa

The sixth edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival is scheduled to take place between December 15 and 23 in Panjim, Goa. The key focus will be on supporting artists and creative expressions from the South Asian region.



With a mandate of making art accessible to everyone, the programming of the nine-day inter-disciplinary festival rests on the pillars of creating an environment of engagement, participation and amplifying local interaction.



Spanning across disciplines of Performing, Visual, Culinary, and Performance Arts and Craft, this year's curators will be marrying the tapestry of traditional and folk cultures with the contemporary idiom, with an aim to reimagine and recreate a visual vocabulary across the arts. Spread across multiple venues, important cultural spaces such as the Old GMC Complex, the Art Park, and Nagalli Hills Ground, among others, will be home to creative stimulation.



The curation line-up of the 6th edition brings together a diverse set of individuals. Sandeep Kumar Sangaru and Anjana Somany will be curating the section on Craft.