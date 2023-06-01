Kabir Granthawali' to be launched on June 4 in Delhi

Purushottam Agarwal said: "This Granthawali is the basis of Kabir studies. Since 1928, there have been many editions, but the text continues to be the same. Several errors have been missed due to reading mistakes.

At the same time, the entire lines of some posts have been left out of printing. As soon as I started a systematic study of Kabir, I also had to grapple with the problems of the text of the Granthawali. I wondered why no scholar paid attention to the revision or correction of this text."



On the publication of the revised and updated version, Ashok Maheshwari, Managing Director of Rajkamal Prakashan said: "We are happy to present the most authentic text of Kabir's work in the form of 'Kabir Granthawali' to the Hindi literary world.