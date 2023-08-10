IPS officer 'misbehaves' with woman in club, Goa CM assures action

"They have come for a picnic here (in Goa), who misbehave with women after drinking alcohol," Sardesai said.

Replying to him, Chief Minister Sawant said that strict action will be taken in this matter.

"We will not tolerate such incidents," Sawant said.

Sources informed that the female along with her friends allegedly manhandled the officer after the latter misbehaved with her.

The Goa police department has initiated an internal inquiry in this matter.

"Inquiry officers will ascertain the facts of the incident and based on it further action will be taken," the sources informed.

(IANS/SR)