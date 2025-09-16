Arundhati Roy Sparks Outrage with Controversial Claims on 1961 Goa Liberation

Her actions and words have repeatedly crossed into controversial areas. One such matter occurred in 2010 when she faced legal action for her remarks saying “Kashmir was never an integral part of India”. Indian officials claimed that her remarks incited unrest despite her having international support. The government even added several of her books to the list of banned books, accusing them of promoting “false narratives and secessionism” in August 2025.

Roy has repeatedly drawn resentment from political leaders and the public for linking Indian state action to oppression. Critics have denounced her generalizations to be sabotaging legitimate discussions about democracy, minority rights and governance.

The latest remarks on the 1961 liberation of Goa serve as a continuation of Roy’s provocative speech pattern. She reportedly frames India’s historical actions as a systematic assault on religious and tribal minorities.

Her cryptic remarks have attracted a wave of public criticism, especially from Right wing commentators. Writer and defence expert Abhijit Ayer Mitra condemned her words, saying, “Odd days ‘decolonisation’, even days ‘Brahmin patriarchal war’. There’s no winning with these clowns.” Right-wing commentator Anand Raghunathan shared her video with the biting caption, “When irresistible weed meets immovable hallucination,” where many people questioned her knowledge of geopolitics as well as her mental stability.