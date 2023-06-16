Cyclone Biparjoy expected to downgrade over Saurashtra, Kutch

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, currently over Saurashtra and Kutch which moved northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours, will weaken significantly on Friday.



It is currently situated approximately 40 km northeast of the Jakhau Port and 30 km north of Naliya.



The cyclone's intensity has lessened as it is now turning into a depression and very likely to move northeastwards across north Gujarat by Friday evening.



As per the forecast, as of 9 a.m. Biparjoy ihas been reduced to a deep depression with a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph.



By 5.30 p.m. on Friday evening, it is expected to weaken into a depression with wind speeds between 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph.



Meanwhile, a rainfall warning remains in place with light to moderate downpour expected at most places, accompanied by heavy to extremely heavy showers at isolated locations over Saurashtra and Kutch, north Gujaratand south Rajasthan on Friday.