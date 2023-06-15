IMD: Cyclone 'Biparjoy' to make landfall in Gujarat today

"It is very likely to move northeast wards and cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph," it said.

The IMD predicted that gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are prevailing along and off Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka district coasts.



"It would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 115-125 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during June 15 afternoon to night along and off Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts," said IMD.