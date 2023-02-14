Haryana: Woman drugged and raped in Gurugram

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and raped by a man in his car parked in the basement of Sahara mall in Haryana's Gurugram, police said.

Police said on Tuesday the victim, who is an engineer told the police that the accused Tushar Sharma had called her for a job interview and then raped her after giving her sedated water.

The woman stated to the police that she resided in the DLF area and was searching for an online job and got the number of a man, who introduced himself as Tuhar Sharma.

The accused promised the victim a job and called her for an interview at the mall on Saturday.