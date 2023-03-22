Gurugram: Young man arrested for raping a minor girl

A 22-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in the Sector-29 area of Millennium City, the police said on Wednesday.



The accused was the neighbour of the victim. He works as a labourer.



According to the police, the accused on March 19 lured the minor girl on some pretext and raped her. The accused also threatened the girl not to reveal the incident to anyone.



The victim's parents told the police that since the incident, she had been in a state of shock and did not tell anything to her parents.



However, she finally revealed her ordeal to her mother.



The victim's family immediately informed the police. The police took her for medical examination where the report confirmed rape.



"We arrested the accused on Tuesday. He confessed to committing the crime," said a police officer.



A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC including the (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), he said. (KB/IANS)