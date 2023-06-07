Congress dubs Centre, Haryana govt 'anti-farmer'

Deepender Singh Hooda, who is son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said: "Even the Swaminathan Report is yet to be implemented. The farmers have to protest over the three farm bills and more than 750 farmers lost their lives during their year-long protest. After that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came in front of the country and announced to take back the three farm laws. And even after one and half years the MSP is yet to be delivered."



He said that the committee for MSP was formed and there was no mention of MSP and only few select were part of the committee including bureaucrats and those who were not farmers.



"Yesterday's baton charge was a symbol of betrayal to the farmers' protest, as they were only demanding MSP on sunflower crop, it is also a symbol of anti-farmer face of BJP government and the symbol of baton rule by state government as there is no community or section who have not faced the baton rule of the government.



"This is symbol of their brutality. Government is breaking records of its own not fulfilling the promises," Deepender Singh Hooda said.