Bill to allow Sikhs to ride without bike helmets in California

Senators in California voted in favour of a bill that exempts Sikhs from wearing a safety helmet when riding a motorcycle.



The Senate Bill 847, authored by Senator Brian Dahle cleared the state senate this week with a 21-8 vote margin, and will now move to the Assembly.



"Freedom of religion is a core foundation of this country. We, as Americans, have the right to freely express our religion and I believe that right should equally extend to everyone. Any law that limits the ability to express one's religion, goes against what this country is all about," Dahle said in a statement after presenting the bill on the senate floor.



"Exempting those who wear turbans or patkas from wearing helmets is a simple way to ensure that everyone's religious freedoms are protected," he added.



According to 2021 American Community Survey estimates, 211,000 Sikhs live in California, which is nearly half of all Sikhs living in the US.