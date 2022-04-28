5 yoga poses to cut your belly fat

Janu Sirsasana (Head to Knee Pose)

Sit on the floor with your right leg extended forward.

Bend your left knee out to your side. Make sure your left foot is pressing into your right inner thigh.

Inhale deeply and raise your arms above.

As you exhale, bend at your hips, folding forward towards your right leg.

Hold your outstretched right foot with your hands, stretching forwards.

Hold this pose for a few seconds and then relax.

Repeat with left leg.