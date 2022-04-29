Cure your hair fall with DIY hair masks

Summers not only bring the blazing heat from the sun but also dryness caused due to dust and pollution. The constantly rising temperatures bring in dehydration of our skin and scalp. Over cleansing and dryness in the air has significant negative impacts on hair health, such as dry and brittle hair and hair fall.

It's not possible every time to make a trip to the hair salon to cleanse and hydrate tresses. Good care can be taken at home with Handmade, organic, and chemical-free hair masks that can be made with readily available ingredients.

Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist & Founder of Inatur shares easy-to-make hair masks from pantry staples to moisturize, detoxify, and revive hair.

Egg White and Olive oil Hair Mask -

An egg is high in protein and contains nutritious ingredients that aid in the restoration of damaged hair. Whisk together one or two egg whites (depending on the length of your hair) along with one teaspoon of olive oil. Apply to your hair and scalp. Leave the mask on for 20 minutes after covering your head with a shower cap or cotton cloth. This simple hair mask will help you get rid of dry hair.

Banana and Honey Hair Mask -

The summer heat can irritate and itch your scalp, resulting in pain and hair loss. To accomplish so, you'll need an excellent remedy that will help you get rid of the problem. Use a hair mask with antibacterial ingredients like honey and banana.

Honey provides moisture to the scalp, while bananas contain potassium, which strengthens the roots. In a blender, combine one banana and 2-3 tablespoons of honey. Apply the paste to your hair and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it with cold water. This natural hair mask will make your hair silky and healthy while also improving the condition of your scalp.

Avocado + Almond Oil Hair Mask -

Avocado is a superfood with a high nutritional value that you should include in your diet. This luscious fruit can be used to provide extra softness and luster to your hair. Mash an avocado after peeling it. Toss the mashed avocado with a spoonful of almond oil and mix thoroughly. Begin spreading the mixture to the length of your hair, making sure the hair mask is properly distributed. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes after wrapping your head in a shower cap. Use a mild shampoo to wash your hair. (AA/IANS)