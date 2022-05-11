Does vitamin E help in muscle building?

By- Misty Jhones

Bill Toomey, the 1968 Olympic decathlon champion, once rightly asserted that “ I have read many studies out of the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and they demonstrated that vitamin E, Co-Q-10, and fish oil could protect the immune system of athletes and prevent diseases” Not only does vitamin E protect the immune system, it also helps in muscle building.

According to data from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), those from ages 14 years and above should take about 15mg of vitamin E daily. Inadequate consumption of vitamin E can lead to a weakened immune system, muscle pain, weakness, and general unwellness.

Are you interested in knowing more about Vitamin E and the importance vitamin E is for muscle building? Keep reading as it will be discussed in subsequent paragraphs.

What is vitamin E?

Vitamin E can best be described as a fat-soluble vitamin, whose collection of 8 molecules has antioxidant properties. It is beneficial for both cardiovascular and cognitive health. It is necessary for the overall growth and functionality of the body system. Vitamin E is common in meals, there are not many cases of vitamin E deficiency recorded.

Sources of vitamin E

Sources of vitamin E include vegetable oil, cereals, meat, poultry egg, fruits, etc. Vitamin E is present in both plants and animals. They can be found in plant-based oils, seeds, nuts vegetables, and fruits.

● Plant-based oils: wheat germ oil, soybean oil, palm oil, hazelnut oil.

● Seeds: sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds.

● Nuts: almonds, peanuts, hazelnuts, cashew nuts.

● Vegetables: spinach, pumpkin, asparagus.

● Fruits: mango, avocado, red ball pepper, raspberries.

Animal-based sources: goose meat, snails, octopus, abalone, crayfish, fish roe, boiled egg, lobster, cod, chicken, beef liver, Bluefin tuna, etc.