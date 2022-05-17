With a new medication, scientists are one step closer to treating Cataracts

A revolutionary new treatment for cataracts has shown extremely positive results in laboratory tests, giving hope that the condition, which currently can only be cured with surgery, could soon be treated with drugs.

A cataract is a clouding of the eye lens that develops over time and affects the quality of vision. It is caused by the disorganization of the proteins in the lens that leads to clumps of protein forming, which scatter light and severely reduce transmission to the retina. Cataracts cause vision loss and blindness for millions of people worldwide.

A team of international scientists, led by those at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK, has been carrying out advanced optical tests on an oxysterol compound that had been proposed as an anti-cataract drug.

In laboratory trials, treatment with the oxysterol compound VP1-001 showed an improvement in refractive index profiles - a key optical parameter that is needed to maintain high focusing capacity - in 61 percent of lenses.

This means that the protein organization of the lens is being restored, resulting in the lens being better able to focus. This was supported by a reduction in lens opacity in 46 percent of cases.