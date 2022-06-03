Relieve your Menstrual cramps by drinking these Soothing teas

If you are on your period, you will experience moderate cramping. These cramps are excruciatingly unpleasant, and you must make adjustments to your normal routine. To get rid of it, most women use medication. But a cup of tea can also help to relieve pain, relax your abdominal muscles, and help you get through your period. A cup of tea can also help relieve other symptoms such as nausea, headaches, and diarrhea that are common during menstruation.

Harshada Bansal, Founder of The Tea Heaven shares teas to Help with Menstrual Cramps:

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea, which is pale and refreshing, is an excellent pick-me-up for individuals suffering from unpleasant cramps and stomach problems as a result of inconvenient periods. Because peppermint tea is a muscle relaxant, it can help your body release tension and relieve the pain caused by contractions almost immediately. Peppermint tea can also assist with bloating, diarrhea, and headaches, which are all common side effects of menstrual cramps.

In a teapot, combine 1 bunch of fresh or 1 teaspoon of dried peppermint leaves. Allow it to steep for 5 minutes in boiling water.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea can help with menstrual pain relief, sleep improvement, and fatigue reduction. Add dried chamomile flowers to a kettle to prepare chamomile tea. Pour boiling water over the tea and steep for 5-6 minutes. Pour into teacups, top with raw honey, and enjoy a relaxing cup of chamomile tea.