Most women unaware of the symptoms of breast cancer

Most women are unaware of the unusual symptoms of a particularly aggressive and deadly form of the disease known as inflammatory breast cancer, says a new US-based survey.

The survey, which was conducted online among 1,100 US women ages 18 and older, revealed that 4 in 5 women (78 percent) recognize a lump in the breast as a sign of breast cancer.

Less than half of women would flag redness of the breast (44 percent), pitting/thickening of the skin (44 percent), or one breast feeling warmer or heavier than the other (34 percent) as possible symptoms of breast cancer; specifically, the rare and highly aggressive form of the disease known as inflammatory breast cancer.

"Women should know that radical changes to the breast are not normal, and breast self-exams are still very important. Some 50 percent of inflammatory breast cancers are diagnosed as stage 4 disease," said researcher Ko Un Park from The Ohio State University.