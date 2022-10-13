Noida hospital saves 39 prematurely born babies from going blind

A Noida-based hospital saved 39 prematurely born babies, suffering from advanced stages of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), from going blind.

Noida-based ICARE Eye Hospital conducted eye screening of 396 premature and low-birth-weight babies born in various hospitals in Noida between January and September 2022. It found 39 of them suffering from advanced stages of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), a disease that would have led to blindness if not detected and treated in time. The babies, who would have turned blind in just three to four weeks after birth, were provided immediate treatment by eye doctors at ICARE Hospital, saving their vision.

The neonatal infants screened included those born at Noida's Apollo Hospital, Yathartha Hospital, Felix Hospital, and Motherhood Hospital, as well as others referred to ICARE Eye Hospital. As per studies from different states in India, almost 10 to 15 percent of all premature babies are detected with advanced ROP. Babies born with this condition can turn blind in less than a month after birth if left untreated.

Dr. Saurabh Choudhry, CEO, ICARE Eye Hospital, Noida said, "We are extremely delighted that these premature babies were screened by our eye doctors within a few days of birth, and the disease was detected in time. Retinopathy of Prematurity carries a very serious risk of blindness. About 2,00,000 pre-term babies born in India every year are at risk of developing retinopathy of prematurity. About 5,000 of them go blind due to this entirely preventable cause of childhood blindness."