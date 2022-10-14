World Sight Day: The World Needs Quality & Affordable Eye Care, Says WHO

Bhutan, India, Maldives and Thailand have piloted WHO's Revised Eye Care Service Assessment Tool, which aims to integrate eye care programmes into primary, secondary and tertiary care services.



The WHO guidance on strengthening diagnosis and treatment of diabetic retinopathy -- a significant and growing challenge -- continues to be implemented, advancing the Region's Flagship Priority on preventing and controlling noncommunicable diseases.



"Better integrating eye care services into existing health services, particularly to address cataract and uncorrected refractive errors, and especially at the primary health care level - where most people's health needs should be met throughout the life course. Secondly strengthening the eye health workforce, with an emphasis on increasing the capacity of teams of health and social workers that are in close contact with affected individuals and communities, and also boosting community empowerment and engagement", said the WHO official.



Globally, the WHO Member States have adopted two targets for eye care by 2030 - a 40 per cent increase in effective coverage of refractive errors; and 30 per cent increase in effective coverage of cataract surgery.



A new WHO report released this week shows that the median relative quality gap between 'coverage' and 'effective coverage' globally is 33.9 per cent for cataract and 7.3 per cent for refractive error, highlighting the need to not only increase coverage but also quality.



However, the South-East Asia Region aims to eliminate trachoma by 2025, and to ensure that at least 80 per cent of people with diabetes are screened regularly for retinopathy, and that 80 per cent of those identified with sight-threatening diabetic retinopathy are treated by 2030. (AS/IANS)